Luann de Lesseps rehab: Did Dennis Shields play a role in getting her help?

During tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps will sit down for dinner with Bethenny Frankel and their friends to discuss the night that they staged an intervention for Luann so she could get help.

As fans recall, Luann de Lesseps missed the reunion special last year, because she had faced an intervention just days prior, causing her to head back to treatment.

The intervention was not filmed for The Real Housewives of New York and Bethenny gave few details about the confrontation, which essentially forced Luann to seek help.

In her Bravo blog, Dorinda Medley revealed that Bethenny and Dennis Shields actually spearheaded the intervention to get Luann help, along with Sonja and Barbara.

Dorinda wrote that it was sad that Dennis died from an accidental overdose, given he was just helping Luann get help months prior.

Luann later opened up about the moment she decided to relapse, sharing that she was starting to see news of the lawsuit from her ex-husband. Her ex-husband and children famously launched a lawsuit against her, as they believed she was spending the millions she was supposed to put in a trust fund for her children.

After learning of the lawsuit, Luann hung out with some friends and decided to consume watermelon martinis. She explained to Megyn Kelly back in August of last year that she had a few of those, followed by two bottles of rose, and then a six-pack of beer. It was the betrayal of her ex-husband that pushed her over the edge.

"I feel great, everyday is a struggle but I take it day by day," Real Housewives of NY @CountessLuann opens up about rehab, which she just finished 10 days ago. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/J1FcGYUwl0 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) August 14, 2018

The night @CountessLuann relapsed she had "2 or 3 watermelon martinis, 2 bottles of rosé by myself and then I had a six pack of beer, I can't have just one drink." #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/nqoK9lZP7a — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) August 14, 2018

During the first episode of this season, Luann didn’t give an update on the lawsuit but did reveal that she’s doing much better. She also shared that her relationship with her children has never been better.

The deal was that the marital home Luann and Alexandre de Lesseps shared in New York was supposed to be sold. The money was then to be put in a trust fund for the children. Alexandre believed she used the money to buy her Southampton home instead.

The Real Housewives of New York airs tonight at 9/8c on Bravo.