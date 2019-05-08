Luann de Lesseps facing jail time after parole violation? RHONY star admits to dating someone new

It was only last week when Luann de Lesseps admitted having violated her probation by drinking alcohol. The Real Housewives of New York star revealed she had consumed two mimosas after a cabaret show in Chicago in April. Her probation officer learned of the violation after she failed an alcohol test.

Now, the court has requested a meeting with Luann on May 23, where she’ll answer to her parole violations. It’s uncertain at this point whether she’ll be thrown in jail, as she violated her plea deal from her 2017 arrest.

The court date is happening after Luann reportedly turned down two offers to either enroll in outpatient treatment or wear an ankle monitor. Her excuse was that her schedule was too busy and she felt it was a violation of her privacy. Now, she’ll have to go to court on May 23 to address the violation.

“I am looking forward to my day in court to present evidence clarifying these allegations,” she told TMZ.

In addition to the failed alcohol test, she also failed to properly document that she had attended the required AA meetings.

While Luann might be in legal trouble, in her personal life, things appear to be blooming. She recently told US Weekly that she’s dating again, having found someone special. But don’t expect him to pop up on The Real Housewives of New York anytime soon.

“I’m dating,” she told the website. “I have somebody that I like. I’m just not bringing him around because I’m taking it easy. I’m taking it slow this time.”

It’s possible that her co-stars know who he is, but she hasn’t posted a photo of him on her social media pages or talked about him in the press. It sounds like she’s truly taking things slow in the hopes of not messing things up as she did with Thomas D’Agostino.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.