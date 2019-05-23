Luann de Lesseps dissects her apology: Her RHONY co-stars slam her for being self-centered

Luann de Lesseps wasn’t happy when she learned that Bethenny Frankel had left her Cabaret performance at 11:30 pm before she could see Luann perform. Bethenny argued that she didn’t like being out late and she wanted to get home to her daughter Bryn, so she could be there for her daughter when she had to get up for school.

But Luann couldn’t see the point, as Bryn would be asleep. Bethenny didn’t appreciate the comments from Luann and hinted she wanted an apology when the ladies visited her in Kingston, New York at Luann’s new home.

“I’m glad you came but I’m sorry you missed me,” Luann told Bethenny on The Real Housewives of New York City after Bethenny asked whether she was apologizing for attacking her for going home.

On The Real Housewives of New York City After Show, Luann revealed that she didn’t say anything mean about Bryn and it wasn’t even about the young child.

“I don’t think I said anything negative about Bryn. It wasn’t about Bryn,” Luann noted in her answer, revealing that it was about Bethenny choosing to go home to her daughter at 11:30 pm on Halloween, instead of sticking around Luann’s show.

While de Lesseps feels that she apologized and Bethenny is just trying to make her look bad, Luann’s co-stars note that she can’t just apologize.

“Luann never just apologizes,” Dorinda Medley explains about the situation. “She’s a real ‘yeah but’…’I’m sorry, but’…”

Dorinda continues, revealing that Luann lacks self-awareness and has a magical way of turning lemons into lemonades. She notes that Luann doesn’t hold herself accountable for anything as her co-stars do.

Luann added that it’s hurtful that Dorinda would say that she would never apologize, adding that she apologized a lot after her arrest.

Tinsley Mortimer added that Luann wasn’t mean or malicious, but she’s just living in her own little world. Luann’s behavior is something that will be revisited during the upcoming reunion special, which filmed earlier this week.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.