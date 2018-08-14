Luann de Lesseps’ cabaret debuts on The Real Housewives of New York City season finale

Luann de Lesseps is back from her second stint in rehab this year. She is still working on her cabaret act, something that has garnered a lot of attention.

Back in December, Luann de Lesseps was arrested after being publicly intoxicated and resisting arrest. The video surfaced and the situation was serious. Luann decided to enter rehab just as The Real Housewives of New York City was beginning to film.

As the season has played out, Luann de Lesseps has been open about her struggles and has discussed her cabaret act. In fact, she has shot some scenes while preparing for the big night. Sonja Morgan has been her champion through this, appearing in her cabaret show as well.

Tomorrow night, the season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City will feature Luann de Lesseps’ cabaret show. Fans will get a look inside at what the entertainer has been working on while also maintaining filming and her other obligations.

Later this month, Luann de Lesseps is back with one show in Atlantic City. In September, she will be back in New York City with her show. Focusing on cabaret has helped keep her busy, not allowing for virtually anything else.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.