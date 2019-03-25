Luann de Lesseps and Thomas D’Agostino: Has RHONY star seen her ex-husband since divorce?

25th March 2019 2:07 PM ET

Luann de Lesseps was devastated when she chose to file for divorce from her ex-husband, Thomas D’Agostino. For over a year, Luann tried to convince everyone that Tom was her soulmate and the two were meant to be.

They were married for eight months before she filed for divorce, and since they share Manhattan as their social playground, how could they move on if they kept running into each other?

Luann de Lesseps is now revealing how she’s choosing to steer clear of her ex-husband. As it turns out, she has no problem avoiding Thomas as she has a plan. She simply stays away from where he hangs out, including the infamous Regency.

“To be perfectly honest, I have not seen Tom in, like, 18 months or something — a long time,” Luann revealed at her weekend Cabaret show at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “You know what I do? I try to avoid the Upper East Side at all costs.”

And while Luann can avoid Tom around New York City, Bethenny Frankel continued to run into him in the Hamptons last year. She would often share photos and videos of him on her Instagram Live after their divorce was made public. He didn’t seem too keen on talking to Bethenny.

Bethenny taking a picture of Tom while in the Hamptons is iconic. 😩😭 I love you @Bethenny — andrew tony bee (@ANDREWTONYBEE) June 30, 2018

Thomas D’Agostino has not been a regular on The Real Housewives of New York after his split from Luann de Lesseps. He isn’t even the topic of conversation anymore.

Luann has continued her cabaret show since her divorce, despite spending two weeks in rehab after the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York wrapped.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.