Luann de Lesseps and Jill Zarin think back to the old days: Rejoining Real Housewives of New York?

Luann de Lesseps had a transformative year last year, as she started 2018 in rehab. Last Christmas, she was arrested for hitting a police officer, threatening to kill him, and resisting arrest as she got out of the handcuffs while sitting in the police cruiser.

The RHONY star opened up about the incident on this past season of the Bravo hit, revealing that she was willing to do everything possible to get back on track. She stayed in rehab for a month, stopped drinking alcohol and she surrounded herself with friends.

Bethenny Frankel stepped up to the plate, speaking out on Luann’s behalf during the reunion special and helping her get to rehab for the second time after a brief relapse. But it sounds like Jill Zarin, a former star of the franchise, has also been her friend.

On Instagram, Luann shared a photo of herself with Jill, bonding and reminiscing about old times.

For months, there has been speculation that Jill Zarin was coming back, possibly replacing Carole Radziwill who decided to quit the show.

Jill Zarin denied that she was returning to The Real Housewives Of New York City back in July, revealing that Bravo hadn’t called her about joining the show. But since the reunion specials for this season didn’t wrap up until early September, it’s possible that the contract offers weren’t sent out to the ladies until mid-September for the upcoming season.

Filming has begun for the newest season of The Real Housewives Of New York City as Bethenny Frankel was spotted in the Hamptons with a camera crew, filming a dinner this month.

In other words, Jill may be filming the show, even if it is just as a friend. Only time will tell whether she will return to the show that made her famous.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus but will return to Bravo next year.