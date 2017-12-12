Love story between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on TLC special

When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Engagement is a one-hour special airing on TLC that tells the love story between Suits actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the very beginning.

The pair met back in July 2016 when they were introduced by Markle’s friend Markus Anderson, who belongs to the same private members club as Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle were then spotted together at the Invictus Games and in October 2016 British tabloid The Sunday Express revealed that the pair were now dating. A month later Kensington Palace released an official press statement confirming that the two were an item, though the statement also criticised how the press had been treating Ms Markle.

Speculation of a wedding began to surface whilst the prince was on a trip to the West Indies, he joked that the prime minister of Antigua had offered the island as a honeymoon destination.

A holiday in Norway followed, as did several appearance at social events together and even a kiss or two in public.

Now the couple are set to be married and the special looks back at all the key moments of this royal romance.

When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Engagement airs at 9:00 PM on TLC.