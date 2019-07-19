Love Island USA: Which couple will receive the least amount of votes Yamen and Christen, Caro and Cormac, or Weston and Katrina?

Couples face their first potential elimination tonight by fan voting, as opposed to recoupling on Love Island USA.

Viewers were told to go to the Love Island USA app to vote for the most compatible couple at the end of last night’s episode. The pair with the least number of votes could be sent home without finding love or getting the $100,000 cash prize.

There are a few couples that are hands down not in jeopardy of being voted America’s least favorite duo.

Zac and Elizabeth, Cashel and Kyra, as well as Dylan and Alexandra, will no doubt be safe. Although the latter two probably won’t have the winning votes, they won’t be in danger of getting exiled either.

Of the remaining couples, let’s take a look at who has the best chance of being the least compatible pair.

Weston and Katrina

The jury is still out on Weston and Karina. Fans are not happy Weston sent Mallory packing, even though he was clear there was no love connection between the two.

One positive for this couple is they appear to have chemistry. Romantic sparks aren’t flying, but Katrina and Weston certainly have more relationship potential with he did with Mallory.

They haven’t gotten a lot of screen time in the two days since becoming a couple, which could be a good thing. Weston and Katrina are flying under the radar which is good because the other two couples are definitely less compatible than them.

Cormac and Caro

These two have never been compatible, although Caro and Cormac do have a physical attraction towards each other.

However, they both desperately seek physical comfort or closeness and neither seems to care who it is with.

Caro chose him because he was good looking, and she didn’t want him to leave. After last night’s episode, it is obvious they are not jiving with each other. She is looking for him to open up, but Cormac won’t open up until they have sex.

They are not compatible at all, and at any moment, a new islander could rip them apart. Although Cormac and Caro will probably receive minimal votes, they might be able to squeak by this time because fans are furious with Yamen.

Yamen and Christen

In terms of determining compatibility, Yamen and Christen are similar to Weston and Katrina. They literally just go together. These two haven’t received much screen time either since he ousted Alana from the village, so the jury is still out on them too.

There is definitely a physical attraction between Christen and Yamen. They don’t have the spark of Weston and Katrina, but there is chemistry.

However, there is one big difference in Yamen and Christen versus the other two duos on this list. Viewers are furious with him. Fans are outraged he chose Christen over Alana.

They may not get votes out of spite. It would be shocking if Alana and Christen did not receive the least number of votes tonight.

What do you think? Which couple is going to come in dead last for the compatibility vote?

Love Island airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.