Love Island USA marathon will air on Pop TV all episodes all day this Saturday!

The CBS summer reality TV show, Love Island USA is getting a marathon on Pop TV.

All episodes of the series where hot singles are looking for love will air this Saturday, July 27th. The Love Island USA marathon begins bright and early at 9 am. There are currently 14 episodes of the reality TV show, which means the marathon will end at midnight.

CBS airs the show Monday-Friday at 8 pm. The ratings for the US version of the UK hit show have not been great. Although ratings have been steady, CBS hopes an all-day marathon of the intriguing series will hook new viewers as Love Island heads into its final two weeks. The finale airs on August 7th.

Good vibes only on #LoveIslandUSA. All day marathon kicks off Tomorrow 9A/8c on @PopTV. pic.twitter.com/YGC3x5UHyi — Pop (@PopTV) July 26, 2019

Pop TV is no stranger to airing CBS shows. Currently, it broadcasts the same-day episodes of The Young & The Restless at night. The network is also home to Big Brother After Dark, which is a live feed from the house airing for three hours beginning at midnight.

A Love Island USA marathon is airing tomorrow! Pop TV is the place to watch for those who want a chance to catch up with the newest summer addiction. It is also an excellent opportunity for fans to rewatch all the shake-ups, make-ups and break-ups.

Love Island airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.