Love Island USA location: Where is the show filmed?

Love Island USA premieres tonight on CBS and the American audience will be introduced to a new reality concept that has taken the UK and Europe by storm. Given the new audience and the new contestants, it only makes sense to shake things up and locate the villa somewhere new as well.

The villa featured on Love Island USA is in Fiji — reportedly a nod to the UK’s earlier versions of the show, as the first season was reportedly filmed in Fiji as well.

Fiji is a country in the South Pacific, located east of Australia and north of New Zealand.

However, the exact location of the villa is being kept a secret, as the show is filmed in real-time, just like Big Brother. This is because viewers can vote and help influence how things play out.

However, a few photos of the villa were shared on the Love Island USA page, where we can see plenty of color, romance, and playful designs, including hearts and flowers.

The contestants will even be sharing a large bedroom with big beds.

The original 2005 Love Island was filmed on Armstrong Island, Fiji, the following seasons of the UK hit show have been filmed on the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca. The show has also been filmed in Ses Salines and on an island near San Llorenc des Cardassar. However, like the US version, the exact location is kept secret.

That means it can be tough to find the villa’s rental information in case you want to book a vacation to where Love Island is filmed.

Love Island USA airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.