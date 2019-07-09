Love Island USA host: Who is Arielle Vandenberg?

Arielle Vandenberg is an actress with a background in theater. She has an impressive skill at keeping social media followers interested. With a following of 1.2 million on Instagram and a huge following on Vine prior to it shutting down, Arielle knows what it takes to keep an audience engaged.

Given her following, Arielle is clearly not new to the entertainment world. In fact, she’s been in show-business for a long time with her work resume going back over a decade.

Before her role as a host on Love Island USA, Arielle starred in a few movies. She starred in the movies Epic Movie as Cribs Faun, Nerve, The Ugly Truth, and even filmed a role as Mary on How I Met Your Mother. More recently, she filmed Airplane Mode from 2018 and played Charlotte on Lonely and Horny, a television series from 2018.

She also had a recurring role on Meet The Browns, where she played London Sheraton from 2009 to 2010.

While she is filming a show where singles mingle and connect, Arielle herself is not single. She’s reportedly dating Matt Cutshall, who is best known for his work as an actor and writer, including Manhattan Love Story, Awkwardness, and Bad Jokes. She even made a video of them moving in together, calling them “The Cuties.”

Arielle was born Arielle St. Cyr Vandenberg on September 27, 1986, to parents Dirk and DeEtte Vandenberg. She was born in Los Angeles, California and she’s an only child. As a child, she studied ballet, tap, and jazz dancing. She would later expand her resume to include acting and community theater.

Other than her acting work listed above, you may recognize her from commercials, including Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola Zero, State Farm Insurance, and Progressive Auto Insurance. She’s best known for her signature trademarks, including her long hair, cheekbones, and her full lips.

As many may have guessed based on her Instagram photos, she’s signed to Next Model Management. While Arielle may not be a household name at the moment, it’s possible that Love Island USA will skyrocket her into fame.

Love Island USA airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.