Love & Hip Hop reunion explodes as James R. disrespects Snoop over sexuality

The Love & Hip Hop reunion explodes tonight after James R. disrespects Snoop over her sexuality, telling her: “Make up your mind, do you want to be a girl or do you want to be a man?”

James R.’s comments come after both Snoop and Mariahlynn come for him as the reunion moves on to how he bought Sophia Body a puppy — which Mariahlynn reveals cost more than the necklace he bought her, which she thought was a diamond but wasn’t.

The gesture and her appearance in a steamy video with James R. came while was still dating Jaquae. Jaquae accepts an apology from James R. on the reunion, joking: “At the end of the day you took the luggage off my hands!”

But Snoop is nowhere near getting over the issue, and when James R. tells Mariahlynn he didn’t buy her a diamond necklace because she “wasn’t worth it” temperatures start to rise.

James R. then freaks out when Snoop tells him to “grow some”, hitting back by asking her: “Make up your f***ing mind — you want to be a girl or be a man?” He adds: “Act like the f***ing female that you are.”

But that sends Snoop over the edge as she gets up from her seat and launches herself towards James R. as security step in…

Part 1 of the Love & Hip Hop reunion airs tonight at 8/7c on VH1.