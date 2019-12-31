Love & Hip Hop recap: Jenn the Groupie Slayer takes aim at her man Phresher and rapper Jennaske

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: New York just got started, and already, there is a lot of drama.

So far, VH1 viewers don’t seem impressed with the feud between Chrissy Lampkin and Yandy Smith. Instead, it’s the drama between newcomers Jennaske the rapper and Phresher’s baby mama Jenn the Groupie Slayer that has quite a few people talking.

The two women met face to face on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop when Jenn showed up uninvited to a showcase that Jennaske was putting on in an effort to impress Rich Dollaz.

It was at the showcase after Jennaske’s performance when Phresher was holding the female rapper’s hands as he tried to persuade her not to work with Dollaz that Jenn the Groupie Slayer walked in and saw them looking a little too touchy-feely.

Couple that with the fact that Phresher didn’t want Jenn to show up because he had business to handle makes this whole situation look even shadier.

“What is this?” a clearly agitated Jenn asked Phresher and Jennaske before she took aim at the other woman instead of her man.

“Don’t make this conversation go left,” Jenn told Jennaske.

“I ain’t scared of you,” Jennaske fired back as the two women squared off.

And as Phresher tried to deescalate the situation and calm Jenn down, Jennaske was behind him, taunting his girl.

In the confessional, Phresher explained that when Jenn the Groupie Slayer gets mad, there is no talking her down. And in this scene from the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop, she is furious and ready to teach Jennaske a thing or two.

Clearly, the beef is not over yet between Jenn and Jennaske, and it might affect the rapper’s working relationship with Phresher — effectively sending her running for the help of Rich Dollaz.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.