Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 9 super trailer teases tons of legal drama, friendship breakups and a big comeback

The Season 9 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: New York is just one week away. To get VH1 viewers excited about what’s to come, a more than five-minute long super trailer was shared and in it, we can see that this upcoming season just might be one of the best that LHHNY has offered up.

It all starts out with the return of Joe Budden and Cyn Santana. Budden was on Love & Hip Hop: New York in Seasons 3 and 4 as a supporting cast member. For his Season 9 return, he has been upgraded to main cast.

Cyn Santana was on LHHNY as supporting cast in Season 4 and was upgraded to the main cast in Season 5 as her now-defunct relationship with Erica Mena caused plenty of drama. Now, she’s also back as a main cast member as she shows off her new life, blossoming relationship with Joe Budden and their baby boy, Lexington.

We’ll also get to see Juelz Santana’s legal drama stemming back in March 2018 when he brought a loaded gun to the Newark Airport and then fled when TSA found it.

In the Love & Hip Hop: New York super trailer, it is revealed that Juelz has been offered a plea deal or he can take the case to trial. Now, Kimbella is struggling with what Juelz has done and is also trying to keep their kids’ lives as normal as possible.

Remy Ma, who has experience with both trials and prison, is seen warning that taking the case to trial is never a good idea. After all, look what happened to her.

Speaking of Remy Ma, naturally she and Papoose will be back to bring some light to an otherwise drama-filled season. They are eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Golden Child and even recently celebrated their baby shower with much of the LHHNY cast.

With no end to the legal drama in Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Rich Dollaz is also back. He’ll be supporting his ex as she faces the possibility of prison and will continue to share his relationship with his daughter Ashley with viewers.

In case you haven’t had enough of Safaree Samuels yet, he’s back on LHHNY after switching coasts for a role on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Alexis Skyy, who didn’t appear on Hollywood this season, also has been moved over to the New York cast and will face Fetty Wap as she tries to build up her career in the Big Apple.

That brings us to Yandy Smith, who is STILL waiting for Mendeecees Harris to be released from prison. After his multiple attempts to reduce his sentence, it looks like he will most likely be serving the full eight years with his current release date being November 20, 2020.

Juju is also returning for Season 9 and she’s Cam’Ron free this time around. It’s not clear what she’ll be doing aside from a teased confrontation with Anais.

Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: New York premieres on Monday, November 26 on VH1.