Love & Hip Hop: New York live recap: Joe Budden won’t give Cyn Santana what she needs, Juelz Santana mulls a plea deal

Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: New York premieres tonight and we’re recapping the show live. Tune in and watch LHHNY with us, or follow along if you want to know what’s going on but aren’t able to watch! It looks like a great season ahead of us as Joe Budden and Cyn Santana return to update fans on their life together and to introduce us to their new son. It looks like Joe and Rich Dollaz are still on great terms and we can’t help but wonder how Cyn feels about that.

In the first five minutes of LHHNY, we see that Safaree Samuels is back on the East Coast. We just watched his cheating drama with Lyrica Anderson on Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and now he’s jumped coasts and is back in New York because we just can’t get enough of Safaree.

Rich Dollaz has teased that we’ll see a side of him that we’ve never seen before. This season will focus on his baby mama Miracle’s legal drama and Rich’s family life.

Kimbella and Juelz Santana are back for Season 9 and they are definitely bringing the drama. On the new season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, they are shown during a therapy session. Juelz’ airport arrest and his issues with addiction will be front and center this season.

Check out the first five minutes of Season 9 below and don’t forget to join in the live recap fun.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.