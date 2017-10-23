Hazel-E dropped from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood ‘over reunion not homophobic rant’

Hazel-E has reportedly been dropped from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood — but apparently NOT over a homophobic comment in which she appeared to say gay people should “burn in hell”.

The LHHH star is said to have been axed from the series on October 4 after “p***ing off” producers during the taping of tonight’s reunion back in September, well before she made the comment about gay people on Instagram on October 18.

The social media incident saw her boyfriend Rose Burgandy write a post featuring a burning rainbow flag — which is often used to represent the LGBTQ community. It’s thought his post was prompted by someone accusing the rapper of being gay. Burgandy said in his post: “You really want to know how I feel about gays so bad well here you go I hope all gays die and go to hell.”

Hazel-E then wrote in a comment underneath: “Burn in hell just like God said in the Bible!”

She later apologized about her comments, saying her “burn in hell” comment was meant to be directed at a person who had spread fake information about Burgandy, not the LGBTQ community as a whole.

TMZ has reported the star has been dropped from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, but said that they were told by a spokesperson for VH1 and production companies Monami Entertainment and Eastern that the decision was made after she “p***ed off” producers during the reunion show taping.

They said it was not to do with her online comment, despite Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young previously saying she wanted Hazel-E fired over what she wrote.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion airs tonight at 8/7c on VH1.