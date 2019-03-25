Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast reacts to Stevie J and Faith Evans marriage

25th March 2019 1:38 PM ET

Stevie J has a reputation for being a ladies man so when he and Faith Evans got married, it was shocking for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans. It turns out, it was also a huge surprise for the cast of the show too.

In a newly shared clip from VH1, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast is asked about their reactions to the news that Stevie J and Faith Evans got married and they were happy to share.

Rasheeda revealed she was “a little shocked at first” but not Mimi Faust, who says “very little” Stevie J does surprises her anymore.

It should surprise no one that Mimi had her doubts at first, thinking “maybe they are, maybe they’re not.” We still haven’t forgotten Stevie and Joseline Hernandez’s “marriage.” Or, at least their longtime claims they were married only to find out after they split they had never made their relationship official at all.

Kirk Frost also offered up his reaction to Stevie J getting married. He said, “I was very surprised but then I was like, that was a smart move.”

Karlie Redd shared that she’s happy for Stevie J and even said she’s getting a “different vibe” from him now that he’s settled down with Faith.

Later in the clip, Stevie talked about the first time he met Faith Evans and how he always had a crush on her. She was married to Biggie Smalls at the time so he decided to “fall back” but that never stopped him from loving Faith and wanting to be with her.

Stevie also explained why they decided to have a quickie wedding, not letting their friends and family know until after it was done.

Despite those close to Stevie wishing they could have been there for his big day, one thing they all seem to agree on is that Faith Evans is good for Stevie J and right now, he’s doing better than ever.

While it has been reported that Stevie J’s appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 will be less than in previous seasons, we will get to see some of the dynamics between him and Faith as well as more of the reactions from his co-stars.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.