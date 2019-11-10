Love and Hip Hop’s Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels won’t vaccinate their baby

Love and Hip Hop stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have decided not to vaccinate their daughter when she is born.

Erica, who is pregnant, shared a screenshot of a conversation between herself and her son King Conde arguing via text message on Instagram. King, her son from a previous relationship, does not seem happy about the decision to not vaccinate his little sister.

King, who is 11 years old, tells Erica, “Just admit you’re wrong and give up.”

Erica replies, “Don’t talk to your mother like this is disrespectful and not gonna be tolerated.”

King then replies, “Oh, I’m so sorry for wanting my baby sister to live as healthy as possible, while you’re convinced ignoring what’s right for her is fine?” King then apologizes by saying, “I’m sorry for possibly being disrespectful, but I’m only being that way because I’m passionate about this.”

Erica captioned the Instagram post, “My son King not letting up on reasons we should vaccinate the baby.”

Erica and Safaree have not revealed yet why they decided to not vaccinate the baby.

Fans on Twiter are not here for the couple’s decision. One viewer wrote, “So, Safaree and Erica Mena were vaccinated. They appear to be devoid of the diseases they were vaccinated for, but they’ve decided not to vaccinate their baby?! Someone help me understand the anti-vax community.”

Another person who doesn’t even know Erica, had this to say, “I don’t know this celeb (?), but kudos to her 11-year-old son for trying to convince her to vaccinate his soon-to-arrive sister.”

The couple announced in October that they were expecting just days after their lavish wedding. The couple also had a gender reveal party that showed they were expecting a girl.

Love and Hip: New York returns on Monday, December 16 at 8/7c on VH1.