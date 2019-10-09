Love and Hip Hop’s Cyn Santana talks about her breakup with Joe Budden: ‘It was the best decision I’ve made

Somebody get Joe Budden a bandaid because Cyn Santana’s words had to cut like a knife. Ouch. She went on VH1’s Brunch with Tiffany and made it very clear that their relationship is done.

Tiffany Pollard, better known as New York from Flava of Love fame, sat down with Cyn and discussed the relationship. Tiffany asked, “Do you think having a high profile relationship could have played a part in you guys deciding to separate?”

Cyn corrected her, saying, “WE didn’t decide on anything. I did what I had to do for my mental health, my peace, and for my son.” She went on to say, ” I am the happiest that I’ve ever been and that was the best decision that I’ve ever made in my entire life-in the 26 years that I’ve been on this Earth. The best decision I ever made was leaving that relationship, and my son and I are amazing.”

Cyn and Joe broke up earlier this year after there were rumors that Joe cheated on his then-fiance with a model, very shortly after the birth of their son. This is the first confirmation from Cyn that she broke up with the rapper turned television personality.

During her interview, Cyn also discussed childbirth, being a new mom, and even her ex-girlfriend Erica Mena, who just married Safaree Samuels and is pregnant with their first child. Cyn says that she has no regrets about that relationship, she was a beautiful girl, and she wishes her the best.

Catch the entire interview here:

On what she is looking for in a man, now that she is single, Cyn says, “I like being wined and dined.” She continued, “I love talking. I love getting into people. I’m a foodie; you’ve got to feed me. That’s happening.”