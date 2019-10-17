Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’s Ray J and Princess Love are rumored to be having a baby boy

Ray J and Princess Love are expecting a baby boy, according to an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand. The website states that unnamed sources confirmed the huge news about the family.

The couple announced via Instagram that they were expecting back in August. “Somebody’s gonna be a big sis New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj.”

Ray J then showed off his beautiful family, saying, “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #[email protected]”

Recently, Ray J posted a sonogram of the baby and it appears he knows already that he has fans. The picture shows the baby throwing up a cute little wave.

The couple has had some trouble conceiving in the past. Princess Love went on The Real and discussed trying to get pregnant. Ray J had a low sperm count, as documented on Love and Hip Hop, and endured some lifestyle changes in order to get pregnant.

Apryl Jones fuels pregnancy rumors as ‘baby bump’ appears in Love and Hip Hop Hollywood promo Related posts you might like

Fans took to Princess Love’s Instagram post and commented on their excitement about the new addition.

One fan said, “Congratulations you two need to just keep on making these pretty babies.”

Another wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS! Such a beautiful family!”

Some fans started predicting the due date. “Your baby will be born January 10,” one fan said. Another wrote, “I hope it January 5 that’s my daughter birthday.”

Of course, some predicted the sex, “Aw I’m just seeing this I’m so happy for you both! Team boy!” one fan wrote while another said, “Beautiful Family hope it’s a healthy baby boy!”

Princess posted a six-month pregnant picture five weeks ago and showed off her growing baby bump.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Neither Ray J nor Princess Love has confirmed the sex of their new addition.