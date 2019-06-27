Love After Lockup star Brittany Santiago debuts YouTube channel

Love After Lockup Season 2 couple Brittany and Marcelino made quite an impression on viewers. Their story wasn’t the cookie-cutter version that Season 1 saw from some of the couples, and while there were some intense moments, it was very clear these two were in it for the long haul.

They were picked up for the Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup spin-off and have continued telling their story to WEtv viewers.

Brittany and Marcelino have experienced several life changes since her release. From seeing her son and having him a lot to the new baby girl the couple welcomed at the end of last year, they have made great strides to build a family.

Keeping it real has been something the Love After Lockup couple has made a priority. A few weeks ago when they spoke to Monsters & Critics, they were incredibly open about the process of filming and why their relationship works.

Communication is key, and while not everything is black and white, Britany and Marcelino have been able to build their marriage because of talking things out and keeping a positive outlook.

Social media has been crawling with fans singing praises about Brittany and Marcelino. They obviously want more of this couple front and center. In fact, those who want more of the couple unedited and raw can check out Brittany’s YouTube channel, Felon 2 Fame.

There are only a few videos on the channel so far, but Brittany and Marcelino’s commentary through the series premiere of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is definitely worth the watch. They are not sugarcoating anything, which is entertaining. It looks like there will also be other videos including life hacks done while in prison.

Brittany has opted to make the best of her past and while it isn’t always easy, it is always worth it.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.