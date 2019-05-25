Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup spoilers: Which couples are having issues?

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will debut in just a few weeks. Five couples will be featured as their stories continue following the first two seasons of Love After Lockup.

Last night, WEtv debuted a first look at Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Two couples were the focus, and there is a lot happening there. Of course, these two stories were some of the most talked about from Season 2 of Love After Lockup.

Clint and Tracie

When their story picks up, Clint and Tracie are living together in Hobbs, New Mexico. She is just days away from making parole and the two plan to head to Las Vegas. What could go wrong?

It looks like Clint’s mom is not interested in making nice with Tracie despite him being married to and living with her for a few months. After everything that happened following their first night married, it isn’t shocking. She left him to get her crack fix and ended up back behind bars.

The trailer from Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup shows that these two will have a blowout while in Vegas. There is plenty of yelling and slamming doors. Clint is known to have bouts of anger and throwing things and in the trailer, he is seen kicking the door.

Megan and Michael

Just when viewers thought that the love triangle from last season was over, things kick back off. Michael was taken back into custody after being late to report while with Megan. When the first look picked up, he was still behind bars but would be released soon.

Sarah welcomed another little girl with Michael, and the baby was due to be born at any point following his release.

Now, the baby has arrived and it looks like Sarah is still dealing with Michael trying to step out with Megan. In fact, the trailer showed things going down between Sarah and Michael and her talking about divorce.

What was Megan thinking when she entertained getting back together with Michael. Her friend B was shocked to learn the two were talking and even more shocked when “I love you” was said at the end of the very short phone call.

There was also mention that Megan had something to tell Michael. What could she be keeping from him?

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup debuts June 14 on WEtv.