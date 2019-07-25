Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive: Sarah meets with a divorce attorney

Love After Lockup couple Michael and Sarah have been heavily discussed since debuting on Season 2. Their story appeared to be one that showed a girlfriend’s dedication to her boyfriend who was incarcerated, but it took a disturbing turn when it was revealed that he was married.

The cat and mouse game between Michael and his two women played out throughout Season 2 of Love After Lockup, and now, on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Michael got his wife pregnant almost immediately following his release. Sarah now has two little girls by this man who is still carrying on a relationship with Megan.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup clip, Sarah is meeting with a divorce attorney in New York. She explains the situation and gets some much-needed advice. If Sarah allows Michael to have the girls, he could take off with them and there wouldn’t be anything she could do. A custody order needs to be entered, leaving Sarah thinking about her next move.

Sarah says she should divorce Michael but is that what she wants? She has constantly talked about Michael being the father of her kids and being amicable with him, but it that possible with Megan still in the picture?

At this point, it is unclear what happens with this love triangle. Megan is still making herself look foolish as she talks about her boyfriend welcoming his second child with his wife. Will Sarah follow through with the divorce and protect herself against future custody issues, or will she continue to wait for Michael to grow up?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.