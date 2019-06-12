Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive clip: Tracie thinks Clint is lying about his mom

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is just two days away from the series premiere. It was announced several weeks ago that Clint and Tracie would be joining four other couples on the new series that will chronicle their marriages and relationships following their appearances on Love After Lockup.

If you remember, Clint and Tracie had very little screen time as a couple. The majority of their Love After Lockup scenes were Clint talking to producers or his family about the situations he was dealing with. Shortly after they were married, Tracie found herself locked back up again after leaving him and going on a crack binge.

Now, Clint and Tracie are back and are trying hard to make their marriage work. When Love After Lockup viewers last saw the couple, they were reuniting following her latest stint in jail.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup clip, Clint and Tracie are seen discussing her desire to meet with his mom and play the role of a daughter-in-law. It is clear that he has had conversations with his mom about his wife and that he may not be telling Tracie the whole truth.

As the season unfolds, there is going to be plenty more drama from this couple. Clint and Tracie have been one of the most talked about Love After Lockup couples and viewers want to see where they are going to end up.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup premieres Friday, June 14 at 9/8c on WEtv.