Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive: Brittany and Marcelino talk about Zoila’s Godmother

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup has been following Brittany and Marcelino around as they navigate married life with a new baby. They have been showing their daily struggles, being authentic since the beginning.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup clip, Brittany and Marcelino talk about Zoila’s Godmother. There aren’t very many people in her life, and because of that, the person she wants to be there for her little girl is a complete surprise.

Brittany reveals that she wants Sascha to be named Zoila’s Godmother. The two spent time together in lockup and formed an amazing bond. Both were shown on Love After Lockup during Season 2 and most recently on Life After Lockup as well.

The problem with the suggestion is that Sascha was just given a lengthy prison sentence. Brittany and Marcelino were shown in court as their friend learned her fate. It was heartbreaking for Brittany and even Marcelino was shocked by the sentence that was handed down.

Marcelino was not keen on the idea of Sascha in the clip. He feels like her being away for so long coupled with the past she also carries means naming her as Godmother is not a good idea.

Brittany goes to bat for her friend, telling her husband that her own past is worst than Sascha’s. This isn’t new though. Brittany recently spoke up on social media regarding her thoughts on her best friend’s sentencing.

How will things turn out with Brittany and Marcelino in regard to choosing Zoila’s Godmother? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.