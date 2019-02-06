Love After Lockup exclusive clip: Clint learns the truth about Tracie’s whereabouts

Clint gets news he doesn’t want to hear. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup couple Clint and Tracie have had an interesting turn of events since her release from prison. He had visions of a fairytale ending after picking her up in Texas, but that isn’t how things played out at all.

From the moment Tracie and Clint met in person, she knew he would do anything for her. By the end of the first night, he had spent most of his budget as she got her hair done, bought new clothes, and purchased other things she wanted. Of course, Clint was happy to provide whatever his “queen” needed.

The downward spiral

Clint trusted Tracie enough to meet him at the venue where they were to be married. She did show up, but it was several hours late. They ended up getting married though the legality of their marriage has been debated. Either way, both professed their undying love to one another.

Tracie decided she was going back to crack. According to what Clint told his mom, she smoked some after they got back to the room and wanted more. She left him high and dry, landing herself back in county jail. Clint went home, where his mom suggested he have the marriage annulled.

Facing the hard truth

In the exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Clint is seen talking to an attorney. He needs information about where Tracie is and wants to help the woman he loves. Of course, the news he gets isn’t what he wants to believe.

As it turns out, Tracie was locked up again, but she had already been released when Clint and the attorney called. She has yet to reach out to her husband, and while this should be a huge red flag, he still wants to find her and be together.

Their love story is far from over, and despite the ups and downs, it looks like Clint and Tracie may still be together.

Love After Lockup airs on Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.