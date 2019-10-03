Love After Lockup exclusive: Angela confronts another woman over Tony

Love After Lockup couple Angela and Tony have been with the franchise since the beginning. Their story began on Season 1, and when he wasn’t released on time, their appearance was delayed.

The last time Love After Lockup viewers saw Angela and Tony, she was dropping him off at the halfway house. While looking for her wedding dress, she got the call that he never reported back to the house. Angela enlisted the help of her friend Tommy to go out and look for him.

There has been a lot of concern about where Angela and Tony are headed. She received advice from friends but has continued to support him. Now he is missing, and it looks like he will likely be put back behind bars.

In the exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Angela is seen confronting a woman at what appears to be a laundromat where Tony reportedly worked. Tommy is by her side as she questions the woman. It seems that Angela believes the woman knows where Tony is and is smirking to anger her. When she gets up in her face, the tension hits the next level.

Angela wants to find Tony so she can make sure he reports back and avoids more jail time. Tommy has gone along for the ride because he has feelings for her, but Angela turned him down and wants to remain involved with Tony. It is unclear how their relationship will play out following his latest stunt, but she is determined to try everything to save him.

Will Tony eventually resurface and bring the truth to Angela, or will she have to dig through all of the clues and piece things together herself? After seeing the preview, with Angela dumping a bag of clothes all over the ground, the latter is the likely possibility.

Be sure to tune in to see how this all plays out.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.