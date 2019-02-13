Love After Lockup drama: Scott slams Lizzie but admits he still loves her

Scott has done a lot for Lizzie, including going into debt on Love After Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv.

Love After Lockup couple Scott and Lizzie have been a hot topic recently.

Initially, the couple appeared on Season 1 where the cameras followed Scott as he was preparing for Lizzie’s release. However, that was not in the cards.

She wasn’t released on time, and that is why Season 2 of Love After Lockup has focused on them.

There has been a lot of talk about the status of the relationship between Scott and Lizzie. Both have been active on social media, though she is way more talkative. While she is focused on her life of sobriety and getting into religion, it seems he is lonely.

Scott posts confusing Instagram posts

Yesterday, Scott popped up on Instagram with a post stating that, after Friday’s airing of Love After Lockup, he would provide proof about how he is treated.

Of course, that started the rumor mill churning. Are Scott and Lizzie having issues? Is their relationship just for show until Love After Lockup ends and then they might reveal they split?

Speculation has been that the two split.

Scott is currently back in California and Lizzie is living and working in Wisconsin. For a while, she was no longer wearing her engagement ring but made a point to show social media she did indeed still have it.

With the contracts that go into filming Love After Lockup and the stipulations that come with them, they might have to save face until the show ends.

Lizzie accused Scott of cheating

A few weeks ago, Instagram blew up when Lizzie accused Scott of seeing another woman. She had reportedly popped up on his Instagram story, and from there, things went downhill.

Scott alleged that the woman was a stalker, but not many viewers were buying what he was selling.

Currently, both have said they are still together but Love After Lockup fans have their doubts. Friday’s episode is reportedly going to give some insight into things, and viewers are waiting to see what kind of proof Scott has about the way Lizzie treats him.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.