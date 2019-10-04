Louie Anderson, Tatum O’Neal, and more on new Long Island Medium preview

It’s a star-studded celebrity reading fest on TLC as Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo is back and ready to read new clients.

The new season includes unreal and surreal moments and completely emotional connections fans adore on this series, including celebrity readings with Tatum O’Neal, Wayne Brady, and Louie Anderson, among others.

In the clip below, we see Louie Anderson break down over Theresa’s reading. He’s devastated at recalling the memory.

Also, in a more joy-filled moment, Theresa is beyond excited as she takes on a new role as mother of the bride, as her daughter Victoria plans her wedding. Her daughter cannot wait to have a family of her own.

According to TLC:

“Celebrities Included in this Season are Tatum O’Neal, Wayne Brady, Louie Anderson, Michael Fishman, Bronson Pinchot, Arie & Lauren Luyendyk, Taylor Dayne, Kate Flannery and Reginald VelJohnson.”

Ms. Caputo gives the readings with humor and heartwarming bedside manner, but that doesn’t mean the results are not heartbreaking readings.

Often times, deep secrets and repressed memories are stirred up as Theresa digs a bit when she feels or senses “a truth” in the person’s past. And that sort of empathetic reading is what fans have come to love over the years.

A new season of Long Island Medium

The new episodes also include a wedding in the family and various celebrity readings.

New developments from TLC:

“In an extremely rare dual appearance, a spirit surfaces during an intense reading with a family that has experienced devastating tragedy; later, in an unrelated group reading, Theresa is stunned when the same spirit emerges once more.”

Combining her roles as a medium and a hands-on mother, this run will see spirits emerge and reach out to Theresa while wedding dress shopping with her engaged daughter, Victoria, at Kleinfeld Bridal. That’s the home of Say Yes To The Dress, which is another TLC institution.

Fans continue to cherish the meaningful moments Theresa is able to facilitate thanks to her gift, and this new season promises to deliver more of the jaw-dropping and emotional connections that turn skeptics into believers.

Stay tuned, because, during this season, one viewer will have the chance to win a reading with Theresa. Be sure to tune in every Friday to see how to enter.

Long Island Medium airs Fridays beginning on October 18 at 9 p.m. on TLC.

