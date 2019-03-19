Lost in Space Season 2 release date on Netflix, 2019 cast, trailers, plot and everything we know so far

19th March 2019 10:51 PM ET

Lost in Space Season 2 is set to launch on Netflix in 2019 after Season 1 dropped in April 2018. The series is Netflix’s reboot of the ’60s classic of the same name created by Irwin Allen. The series follows the adventures of the Robinson family of space colonists after they are lost in space.

Since Netflix renewed Lost in Space for Season 2 in May 2018 and production began in September, fans have been looking out anxiously for updates.

More Danger, Will Robinson. Lost in Space Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/SBEbJaKUIi — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) May 14, 2018

Fans are clamoring for information about the status of the series. They want to know when Lost in Space Season 2 will premiere on Netflix, who will be in the cast, and what to expect of the upcoming season.

To answer your questions we bring you everything we know so far about Lost in Space Season 2.

We will also be updating this page with news and information about the upcoming season ahead of the release date, so stay tuned.

Lost in Space released date on Netflix

Netflix has not yet officially announced the release date for Lost in Space Season 2, but the new season is expected to come out in 2019. Lost in Space Season 1 premiered on Netflix in April 2018 after production wrapped up in July 2017.

Production on Season 2 started in September 2018 and was expected to end in January 2019.

If the Season 2 production cycle follows the same schedule as Season 1, barring any unforeseen circumstances, we can expect Lost in Space Season 2 to premiere sometime in the fall of 2019.

Lost in Space Season 2 details

The Lost in Space franchise has a long history. The original series debuted in 1965 as a re-imagining of the novel The Swiss Family Robinson (first published in 1812) by Johann David Wyss. And since the original series ended in 1968, there have been two major remakes, the first in 1998 and the second as a TV series in 2004.

Netflix’s TV series version of Lost in Space was first announced in October 2014. The streaming giant ordered a 10-episode Season 1 in June 2016 and production started in February 2017.

Filming, which took place in Vancouver, B.C., wrapped up in July 2017.

Lost in Space was renewed for Season 2 in May 2018, a month after Season 1 dropped on Netflix in April 2018.

Production on Season 2 began in September 2018 and was scheduled to wrap up in January 2019.

Filming of Season 2 reportedly took place in Iceland.

The original Lost in Space TV series (1965) was created by Irwin Allen. Netflix’s Lost in Space (TV series 2018-), the modernized version of the original, was developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The showrunner for the series is Zack Estrin.

The series stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

The production companies behind the series include Legendary Television, Synthesis Entertainment, Clickety-Clack Productions, and Applebox Entertainment.

Lost in Space season 2 trailer

Netflix has not yet released a trailer of Lost in Space Season 2. We will update this post with the official trailer when it comes out.

Lost in Space Season 2 cast

The main cast of Season 1 is expected to return for Season 2 since all the characters survived to the end of the first season.

This means that Molly Parker will return as Maureen Robinson, the mission commander who is leading her family on a mission to Alpha Centauri to colonize the system and start a new life with her husband John and children Judy, Penny and Will.

Taylor Russell will return as Maureen’s 18-year-old daughter and mission doctor Judy, Mina Sundwall as 15-year-old mechanic Penny, and Maxwell Jenkins as 11-year-old Will, who is friends with the alien Robot he saved from a forest blaze.

Toby Stephens will return as Maureen’s husband and former U.S. Marine John Robinson. He is Penny and Will’s biological father, but Judy’s adoptive father.

Other main cast members include Ignacio Serricchio as the smuggler Don West, and Parker Posey as the criminal June Harris who impersonates her sister Jessica to secure a place on the ship. She also impersonates Dr. Zachary Smith.

Sibongile Mlambo, who played Angela in Season 1, is being promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Brian Steele plays the alien Robot. We don’t know yet whether the Robot will return for Season 2 as it had a big fight with another robot in Season 1 and appeared to have been destroyed.

After Bill Mumy, who portrayed Will in the original series, guest starred in Season 1 as the real Dr. Smith, the showrunners have hinted that there will be more cameos from the cast of the original series in Season 2.

Lost in Space: What the series is about

Netflix’s Lost in Space is a reboot of the 1960s series of the same name. The original 1965 series was in turn inspired by the classic novel, The Swiss Family Robinson, first published in 1812.

Lost in Space follows the space colonists, the Robinson Family, whose spaceship, Jupiter 2, veers off course. The family ends up in a strange alien galaxy.

Lost in Space Season 2 plot: What to expect

Lost in Space Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger after Jupiter 2 loses its way as it approaches The Resolute. Jupiter 2 apparently entered a wormhole and emerged in an alien galaxy.

Will recalls that the strange galaxy looks like a drawing that the alien Robot (played by Brian Steele) had earlier done, suggesting they had been transported to the galaxy where the Robot came from.

In Season 2, the Robinson family will make efforts to reconnect with The Resolute so that they can continue their journey to Alpha Centauri. Alternatively, they might be forced to give up and begin trying to chart a new course and life in the alien galaxy in which they find themselves.