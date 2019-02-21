Los Toros Mexican Restaurant: What to know about the eatery on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back

On the next episode of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back, the chef will be headed to the Los Toros Mexican Restaurant — located in Chatsworth, Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.

The restaurant has been around for decades, but there is work to be done to bring it back to its former glory.

The Los Toros Mexican restaurant is run by a chef that just might be as stubborn as Gordan Ramsay himself and when the British chef shows up to help, the two seem to clash hard.

By the end, we know Ramsay will teach the staff a thing or two, improving both their food and the customer experience.

The website for the Los Toros Mexican Restaurant proudly exclaims that they have been around since 1967 and is run by Papa Nick and the Montano family.

In addition to table service, the restaurant also allows for takeout and delivery. There is also an impressive weekday happy hour with discounted cocktails and appetizers for those who want to check it out but don’t want to empty their wallet.

They also offer a Sunday brunch, a cigar night and a bar.

A look through the menu shows that much of what is offered at the Los Toros Mexican restaurant is to be expected — burritos, sopes, chimichangas, fish tacos and pretty much everything you’d expect from a Mexican restaurant.

The Los Toros claim to fame is their mission to “exalt Mexican delicacies.”

The food looks delicious and now that Gordon Ramsay has made his visit, it’s probably better than ever before. To see more about the Los Toros Mexican restaurant and their Gordon Ramsay makeover, be sure to tune in and see what happens.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.