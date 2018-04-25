Loretta Saunders was murdered over just $430 in rent – See No Evil spotlights the case

Loretta Saunders was murdered by Victoria Henneberry and 25-year-old Blake Leggette over a few hundreds dollars in rent, See No Evil examines the tragic case.

Inuk woman Loretta Saunders was pregnant and studying when she went missing, See No Evil spotlights the case.

February 14th, 2014, and 26-year-old Saunders disappeared from her apartment in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

CCTV at her apartment complex showed her still alive on February 13 and police began an urgent search. Saunders’s car turned up on February 18 and shortly after her body was found on the median of Trans-Canada Highway Route 2.

On February 27 police charged Saunders’s tenants, 28-year-old Victoria Henneberry and 25-year-old Blake Leggette, with first-degree murder.

When they went to trial in April 2015 Henneberry and Leggette both pleaded guilty to the murder. Leggette pled guilty to first-degree murder and had his minimum sentence set at 25 years but Henneberry pled guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder and parole after just 10 years.

It turned out the motive for the murder was money, with the couple owing Saunders $430 in rent. On the day of the murder Leggette choked Saunders from behind before bashing her head to the floor. The pair then put her body in a hockey bag and dumped her on the highway.

At the time Saunders’s parents were very upset but the light sentence given to Henneberry, telling the press that they would not be able to get their daughter back after 10 years.

In a terrible ironic twist Saunders was working on an honours thesis studying the disproportionate number of missing and murdered indigenous females in the country.

See No Evil – Loretta’s Last Valentine airs at 8:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.