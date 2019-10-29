Loren Brovarnik from Pillow Talk can’t wait to see people ‘destroy’ Maria and 90 Day Fiance fans certainly did

Maria finally made an appearance on the Season 3 finale and Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. In the confessional, Maria had quite a bit to say about her “relationship” with Caesar that didn’t sit well with TLC viewers.

Loren Brovarnik was among them and while commenting on the craziness on Pillow Talk with Alexei, she made a comment about the whole Caesar and Maria situation that resonated with fans.

As Caesar and Maria’s storyline played out, and she went from looking bad to worse, Loren said she can’t wait for 90 Day Fiance fans to “destroy” Maria. It seems that no one felt bad for her, something she even said on the Tell All about Caesar getting all of the pity and she is the one everyone hates.

The hate was real too, just as Loren predicted. So we compiled a sample of what 90 Day Fiance fans had to say about Maria and what a few had to say about Caesar as well.

Maria trying to explain her whole scam without saying it was a scam #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/jEsqdVjZ6E — Ana (@ana_amarques019) October 29, 2019

Others commented, saying that Maria is one of the greatest. After all, she got everything she wanted from Caesar and never had to get physical with him. Not even once.

Maria is a mf goat!!! I don’t feel sorry for Cesar because she keeps telling him to move on and he refuses. At this point sis is helping him spend his money. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days — britnkem (@britnkem) October 29, 2019

All hail queen Maria! Her appearance at the finally was great😂 showing her spending $40k of his money on trips, shopping, while talking to other men makes her the most successful foreigner come up. She didnt have to touch, kiss, sleep w/ or mention him by name #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NfxWHIXOfg — Your Friend Nicole (@worldtravellove) October 29, 2019

But that hasn’t stopped Caesar from losing hope. He got upset and told Maria he wasn’t sending any more money — then quickly changed his tune, telling her they would take a break. Most 90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced that Caesar is still sending her money.

Maria: “move on, find someone else”

Caesar: “I’m still going to try and see her” #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/RwmhXAHnqr — James (@James05683475) October 29, 2019

Caesar: Im not sending you anymore momey

Maria the scammer: #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/9CYwpsOsTI — Shihani Selena (@iamshihanii) October 29, 2019

While watching Caesar cry about Maria for weeks as Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days played out, it seemed to all be worth it at the end, when Maria finally popped up and laid everything out. Viewers know what she’s all about and Caesar most likely does as well.

Now that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has ended another season, viewers can look forward to Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and all the chaos they have to offer.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC.