Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo performs reading from cryogenic freezing chamber!

This week on Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo reads for Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank, performs a reading from a cryo chamber and she also channels an accident victim for the police officer who tried to save him.

Theresa is never shy of a challenge and this one is no exception, as she is asked to try out a cryogenic freezing chamber. There are supposed to be health benefits to using the chambers but Theresa does not look too convinced, especially when the liquid nitrogen starts to flow and brings the temperature right down.

However, she does start to ask one of the guys running the session about his deceased father, whom he lost at just 2-years-old. He’s pretty sceptical but looks pleased when Theresa tells him that his father is very proud of him and aware of what he is doing.

Also on this episode Theresa does a reading for Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran,

Theresa has also had a some advice this week for her younger self, in reflective mood she says that to her teenage self she would advise, don’t be afraid to be yourself, in her twenties to not put yourself under too much pressure and in her thirties to remember to make time for yourself.

As for her forties, well Theresa reckons its never too late to start taking care of yourself and that seems to be exactly what she’s done.

Long Island Medium airs on Mondays at 9:02 PM on TLC.