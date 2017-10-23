Long Island Medium Season 11: When does Theresa Caputo’s series return to TV?

Theresa Caputo is returning to TLC for Long Island Medium Season 11 this fall — but what date does the series return and what day and time will it air?

Long Island Medium has been a hit series for TLC ever since the show first went to air back in 2011, airing every year since then.

Season 11 will premiere on Monday, November 6, at 9/8c. The new season will feature several famous faces including Kelsey Grammer, who breaks down during a poignant reading, This Is Us star Chrissy Met, television host Mark McGrath and Shark Tank tycoon Barbara Corcoran.

Theresa also turns 50 and marks the big year by trying lots of new things including cryotherapy — and goat yoga! She also crashes some other people’s dates, and opens up about her own life and troubles more than ever before.

Watch the trailer for Long Island Medium Season 11 below:

Long Island Medium returns to TLC for Season 11 on November 6 at 9/8c.