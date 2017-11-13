Long Island Medium features sister of Odin Lloyd who claims he was murdered by NFL player Aaron Hernandez

This week on Long Island Medium, a woman visits Theresa Caputo for a reading who says her brother was murdered by NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in prison.

Olivia says she had an amazing relationship with her brother, who was almost like a father to her. Odin Lloyd was a semi-professional football player for the Boston Bandits and was dating Shaneah Jenkins, the sister of Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee.

On June 17, 2013, in North Attleborrough, Massachusetts, Odin was shot to death in a remote industrial estate. Just over a week later the police arrested Hernandez and soon after Carlos Ortiz and Ernest Wallace. The latter two were alleged by prosecutors to have been with Hernandez in the car when he carried out the shooting.

In 2015 Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Wallace was given 4-7 years for being an accessory after the fact and Ortiz was given the same after pleading guilty.

Hernandez was also charged with a separate double murder incident but was found not guilty, though soon after in April 2017 he hanged himself in prison.

Since his appeal process was underway for the Odin case his murder conviction was vacated, something the prosecutor and Odin’s family are seeking to redress.

On a more personal note Theresa is turning 50 and decides to take part in a weightlifting competition, though it looks like her marriage is also under a bit of strain.

