Logan Paul takes fans behind the scenes on The Thinning 2

YouTube star Logan Paul has given fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the set of The Thinning 2.

The YouTube Red sci-fi movie is the sequel to 2016’s The Thinning, which starred Logan Paul as Blake Redding in a world where population control takes place in the US through a policy known as the Thinning.

In 12th grade students have to take the test, and if they fail they get executed.

Logan showed fans parts of the set for The Thinning 2 in a new YouTube vlog, which included him filming a shower scene and sitting behind a glass pane made up to look like a prison.

The episode also featured several other of the film’s stars, as well as director Michael Gallagher. The original The Thinning also starred Peyton List, Lia Marie Johnson, Calum Worthy, Matthew Glave, Michael Traynor, and Ryan Newman.

Logan’s vlog post also included a 12-hour overnight challenge in his Christmas “cool bus” which he recently decorated with hundreds of multi-colored lights.

Watch the vlog below!

The Thinning 2 is scheduled to premiere on YouTube Red in 2018.