Logan Johnson on American Idol: Watch audition with Demi Lovato’s Sober

Logan Johnson was one of the first performances to air on day two of the American Idol auditions and he blew the judges away. Coming in with just eight months of sobriety, Boise, Idaho native Logan told his story to the judges and explained how he had to face the truth and kick a really bad habit.

To celebrate his sobriety even further, Logan picked a special song to sing for his audition in Demi Lovato’s Sober. It was soulful and sweet, touching Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Logan explained that his addiction issues began with his older brother, who was also struggling with a drug problem. While Logan tried to stay on the right path, he ended up addicted to painkillers.

Luke Bryan compared him to Justin Timberlake and Lionel Richie said he knew Logan was a star within the first four notes he sang. Katy Perry talked about the “sweetness” in his voice and said his sound was rare for a man.

All three judges agreed that girls will fall in love with Logan and that he has what it takes to move forward to Hollywood.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.