Liz Alderfer on Bull cast: Who plays Whitney Holland on new episode?

Actress Liz Alderfer joins the Bull cast as Whitney Holland during a new episode of the show. She plays the character that Dr. Jason Bull (played by Michael Weatherley) has to mount a defense for with his TAC team.

Season 4, Episode 2 is called “Fantastica Voyage,” and it will show the team back at full strength. During the season premiere, Bull and Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) hashed out their differences. The dad and uncle now move forward.

During the new episode, “Bull sees a visionary whereas the federal government sees a con woman when he helps the defense of a charismatic entrepreneur, Whitney Holland (Liz Alderfer), who’s accused of defrauding investors in her seemingly groundbreaking water filtration system company.”

Who plays Whitney Holland on Bull cast?

Actress Liz Alderfer has been known to go by Elizabeth in past roles, and she is relatively new to the Hollywood spotlight. She had small parts on The Good Wife, Unforgettable, Forever, and Orange is the New Black in the past.

Alderfer’s most recognizable role came as Olivia on the show Disjointed. It also starred Kathy Bates as the lead and was about a cannabis legend who employed a group of youngsters to help run her Los Angeles marijuana dispensary.

After Disjointed got canceled, Alderfer moved on to a starring role as Lynette on A.P. Bio. That didn’t last very long either, which is why she is working on a pilot for a new show called Super Simple Love Story. That cast is said to include Asif Ali and Adam Chernick.

For her spin on the Bull cast, Liz Alderfer plays a mysterious character that might have a lot to hide. Bull, Benny, and the rest of the TAC team are going to need to pull out a lot of tricks if they are going to find a way to keep their client out of jail. The episode will air on September 30.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.