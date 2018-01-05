Monsters and Critics
Live shark clamped to patient’s body on Untold Stories of the E.R.

Untold Stories of the E.R. features man with nurse shark locked onto his torso

This week on Untold Stories of the E.R., one patient has a live shark locked onto their thigh and two completely separate car crash patients arrive in their underwear.

Being bitten by a shark is the stuff of many people’s nightmares and to have a live one locked onto your body sounds truly terrifying. But this patient is keen to keep the shark alive and not kill it whilst the doctors try to remove the animal.

Photo showing shark attached to mans lower torso

The nurse shark was only 1.2 metres long but was sealed on with air and teeth to the patient

Also on this episode is a man with an undiagnosed illness that causes him to go unconscious at seemingly random moments.

Closeup of the shark's teeth

Closeup of the shark’s teeth, it later died and the patient wanted to then eat it

The second of this week’s instalments features two separate car crash victims who both arrive just wearing their underwear, and not because first responders cut their clothes off.

There is also a woman who clearly has some mental health issues or is on some sort of drug, she refuses to let the staff touch her and is acting strangely.

Untold Stories of the E.R. airs at 9:00 PM on TLC.

