Little Women: Atlanta’s Andrea Salinas may put baby up for adoption | Exclusive

Little Women: Atlanta star Andrea Salinas could be set to put her baby up for adoption, Monsters and Critics can exclusively reveal.

Andrea reveals she is considering the bombshell move on tonight’s episode of the Lifetime show, as shown in our exclusive clip above.

It comes as she apologises to her sister Amanda and co-star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross for previously being bad-tempered towards them.

She says: “I was just having a moment you know, I have a lot going on. The reason why I have been acting the way I have towards you all, like I have said, is because, you know, I’m not ready to take care of another baby.

“I think it’s maybe too much for me, and I think it would be in better care with someone else so…I’m thinking of putting up the baby for adoption.”

Both her sister and Minnie are stunned by the news, with Minnie asking: “Are you serious?”

Andrea announced she was expecting her third child with boyfriend Chris Fernandez last year. The pair already had four-year-old son Andre and one-year-old daughter Aubrey before she gave birth to second daughter Anaya in December.

