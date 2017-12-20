Little Women: Atlanta star Sam breaks down over her hair loss as she tries on wigs

Little Women: Atlanta star Samantha Ortiz breaks down on tonight’s episode as she struggles to come to terms with her worsening hair loss while trying on wigs.

Watch our exclusive sneak peek below as Sam visits a salon and tries on various different styles of wig with the help of co-stars Minnie and Jasmine.

Jasmine recalls how she used to be teased because of her thin hair and called a “midget” when she was younger, and that she knows how big a deal it is for Sam to make the step to trying on wigs.

Sam then tries a string of looks, from a Betty Boop-esque short number to long flowing blonde locks. Things seem to be going well, but then cracks start to appear when she realizes that she can’t find one that she really likes and could wear day-to-day.

Minnie and Jasmine try to support her, but she ends up breaking into tears and walking out of the store in frustration.

Also on tonight’s Little Women: Atlanta, we see Monie caught in the middle after Morlin and Ms Juicy’s run-in at Tanya’s baby shower, Meanwhile, Andrea is forced to reveal a big secret to Amanda after a trip to the doctor.

Watch our exclusive clip below!

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.