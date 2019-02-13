Little Women: Atlanta Season 5 premiere date confirmed — Returning cast, and everything else you need to know

The Little Women: Atlanta Season 5 premiere date is fast approaching, and Lifetime viewers can’t wait! Pic credit: Lifetime

Fans of the Little Women franchise on Lifetime have been without a show to watch for several months now, leaving many to wonder if it was ever returning at all. Now we can tell you for certain that Little Women: Atlanta is coming back for Season 5 and even has a confirmed premiere date. However, a few changes are being made this time around.

For starters, Page Six is reporting that Briana Barlup and Emily Fernandez, better known as Left Cheek and Right Cheek, are coming back to Atlanta after a run on the Little Women: Dallas spinoff.

The duo is said to be pursuing a music career on the show. It’s something we’ve seen them working on previously but apparently on Season 5 of Little Women: Atlanta, viewers will see much more of this pursuit than before.

The Tiny Twins, Andrea and Amanda Salinas, are also headed back to Atlanta to take their places on the series. Also returning are and Tiffany “Monie” Cashette , Ashley “Minnie” Ross, and Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson.

The wait for Season 5 of Little Women: Atlanta won’t be much longer either. On Tuesday, Amanda shared a sneak peek of the season on Instagram with the premiere date. You can watch that video below.

Season 5 of Little Women: Dallas premieres on March 28, 2019 on Lifetime.