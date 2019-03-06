It seems like Little Women has been off the air on Lifetime for a long time now but the ladies from Atlanta are about to return and bring all their drama with them before we know it.

A premiere date for Little Women: Atlanta Season 5 has been officially announced, and already the network has started releasing teasers to let us know just how good their return to reality TV is going to be.

With the cancellation of Little Women: Dallas, some familiar faces are headed back to Atlanta so that we can continue to see their journey. Bri Barlup and Emily Fernandez, also known as Left Cheek and Right Cheek, are back in the ATL as they work to further their music careers.

We will also get to see Emily’s pregnancy journey. Many Little Women: Atlanta viewers were already aware that Emily was pregnant and since the series was filmed months in advance, she’s already been showing off her precious baby boy, who recently turned five months old, on social media.

Andrea and Amanda Salinas, also known as the Tiny Twins, are also going to be featured on Little Women: Atlanta Season 5 as they look to take their careers to the next level.

Last season we saw them trying to break away from twerking, something they had become well known for. Now we’ll get a look at their next steps in forging a career that can sustain them as they get older.

Monie, Ms. Juicy and Minnie are also all coming back for Season 5 and will surely add to the drama as they always have in the past.

Little Women: Atlanta has been touted as the “most musical season yet” and we can’t wait to see where that takes the ladies.

Little Women ATL | Promo Are you sure you're ready for more Little Women ATL!? Get your countdown ready, because an all-new season is premiering March 28th on Lifetime. 🙌 Posted by Little Women on Saturday, March 2, 2019

Little Women: Atlanta Season 5 begins on Thursday, March 28 at 8/7c on Lifetime.