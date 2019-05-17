Little People, Big World: When is Tori Roloff’s baby due?

Fans have been in excitement since Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Zach Roloff, and many are asking when the baby is due.

Tori actually revealed the baby’s due date and gender when she made the pregnancy announcement on Monday. She revealed they were expecting the baby in November and that it is a “sweet baby girl.”

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” Tori and Zach told Us Weekly. “We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby girl! She is due in November.”

She also took to Instagram to post the announcement with a photo that shows the happy couple with their 2-year-old son Jackson. In the photo, Tori holds up what looks like a sonogram of her pregnancy.

“Zach and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” she wrote. “We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!”

Pregnancy rumors that have swirled around the couple since 2017 reveal just how much fans of the Roloffs have been looking forward to Jackson becoming a big brother.

The rumors came to a head in 2018 when Tori’s Instagram followers began speculating that she was pregnant after Matt posted a video showing her wearing loose-fitting clothes. Tori was forced to take to Instagram to shut down the rumors when some fans began sending her congratulatory messages.

“No I’m not pregnant,” she declared “Yes, I love baggy clothes and food. What if I was a woman who couldn’t get pregnant? What if I was a woman who had body image issues? Asking a woman if she’s pregnant can be extremely damaging. Luckily, I know when I get asked these questions it’s coming from a place of love.”

Tori’s comments about the inappropriateness of asking a woman if she’s pregnant are relevant in the context of her revelation during a Q&A session on Tuesday that she struggled with fertility issues before she became pregnant with her second baby.

The revelation came after one fan asked her how long she tried before she got pregnant.

“Eight months, which was hard and makes me have such an appreciation for women in general,” Tori replied. “Conceiving isn’t as easy as it’s made out to be.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Zach and Tori, 28, tied the knot back in 2015, and welcomed their first son Jackson in 2017.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.