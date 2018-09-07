Little People, Big World Season 14: Matt Roloff confirms filming and cast members

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff confirmed this week that filming is underway for Season 14.

Matt Roloff, 56, took to social media on Tuesday to tell fans to expect another new season of the Roloff’s popular long-running TLC reality TV series.

Matt also let fans know which members of the Roloff family are currently filming for the upcoming LPBW season.

According to Matt Roloff in a lengthy social media announcement, the Roloff family has many more stories to share with fans.

However, Matt did admit that he had to do some “soul searching” about whether or not to continue with new seasons of Little People, Big World after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff officially dropped out of the series in July.

Matt thanked loyal fans for supporting the Roloff family over the last 12 years that LPBW has aired on TLC and also gave a shout-out to recent fans.

Although Matt didn’t say exactly how many more stories the Roloffs have to share with fans on the small screen, he did write that he is currently filming for the next new season of Little People, Big World with Amy Roloff, Zach Roloff, and Tori Roloff.

Of course, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff will be missing, for the most part, from Season 14 episodes, but Matt Roloff told fans to “stay tuned” for the next new season. Despite not having Jeremy and Audrey as regular cast members, Matt assured fans that Little People, Big World will definitely “go again.”

Fans noted that they are happy to hear that Little People, Big World will continue, but are sad to hear that Jeremy and Audrey are leaving the show.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have appeared on the last five seasons of LPBW as a married couple, and the last new season also featured their daughter, Ember Jean. Fans were hoping to continue to watch baby Ember grow up on the small screen, alongside Zack and Tori’s firstborn, Jackson Kyle.

Longtime viewers have watched the original cast of LPBW dwindle down over the years from six members of the Roloff family — Matt, Amy, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — to now only three — Matt, Amy, and Zach.

However, the original premise behind Little People, Big World was to educate viewers on dwarfism and what life is like for Matt, Amy, and Zach to live every day with dwarfism.

The original premise of Little People, Big World will not change with Matt, Amy, and Zach still on board as regular cast members for upcoming new seasons, and Zach and Tori’s son, Jackson, will also be around to carry on the legacy of the show.

Jackson Kyle, who’s now just over a year old, was born to Zach and Tori Roloff in May of 2017 and has the same form of achondroplasia dwarfism as both his dad Zach, 28, and his grandma Amy, 53.

A July report shared that Little People, Big World Season 14 will probably air on TLC sometime in the spring of 2019.