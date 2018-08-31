Little People, Big World: Roloff Farms Pumpkin Season 2018 opening date revealed

Little People, Big World cast members have finally revealed the official Roloff Farms Pumpkin Season 2018 opening date.

Pumpkin season is a big deal on Roloff Farms every year, with fans visiting each October to celebrate the Roloff’s sprawling pumpkin patch in Helvetia, Oregon, and to take part in fun farm activities.

The Roloff Farms pumpkin season has been featured on episodes of Little People, Big World since 2006. According to the Roloff Farms website, the pumpkin patch opens to the public this year on Friday, October 5, and closes on Sunday, October 28.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 10:00 in the morning until 5:30 in the late afternoon, the Roloff Farms pumpkin season plans to entertain thousands of Little People, Big World fans from across the globe in 2018.

Admission and parking continue to remain free in 2018 for visitors of the Roloff Farms pumpkin patch. Pumpkins and other farm activities still require payment. Visitors will get to pick their own pumpkins, view farm attractions that were once playground pieces for the four Roloff children, and take a wagon tour of the 100-acre Roloff Farms.

Other activities during the Roloff Farms Pumpkin Season 2018 include face painting, food carts, pony rides, a fun house, and a souvenir shop. A paid adventure area on Roloff Farms allows visitors of all ages to walk the Spooky Forest trail, play miniature golf, climb a hay pyramid, view a tiger, and “get up close” with the barn animals in the petting zoo.

Pumpkin season on Roloff Farms usually requires every member of the Roloff family to pitch in. Little People, Big World camera crews capture Roloff family members working and greeting visitors during each 12-day pumpkin season in October.

Season 13 of LPBW showed Matt Roloff, 56, Amy Roloff, 53, Jeremy Roloff, 28, and Zach Roloff, 28, on the small screen working together to make Pumpkin Season 2017 a success.

Filming for Season 14 of Little People, Big World is currently under way, but the upcoming new season may not show much of Jeremy Roloff. Not known is whether Jeremy will be featured in any of the 2018 pumpkin season festivities on Roloff Farms. Both Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff announced in July that they will no longer regularly appear on new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Loyal fans of LPBW who visit Roloff Farms during this year’s pumpkin season might still catch a glimpse of Jeremy Roloff or any of the other members of the Roloff family. Social media pages for Roloff Farms share photos every year of fans meeting their favorite Little People, Big World cast members during pumpkin season.

The Roloff Farms website also invites Pumpkin Season 2018 visitors to buy a t-shirt or clothing accessory from the gift barn and search out a “Roloff to autograph it for you”.

You can catch up on all of the last new Little People, Big World season episodes on TLC's website.