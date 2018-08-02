Little Life on the Prairie on TLC: Meet Lauren, Nate and Juniper Webnar as they swap city stress for life on farm

What happens when the Webnar family, who all have dwarfism, say goodbye to city life and hello to the farm? TLC brings us Little Life on the Prairie so we can see how Lauren and Nate transition to country living along with their 4-year old daughter Juniper.

The Webnars are looking for a simpler existence when they decide to move to the country and take up farm life. With dreams of building a bigger family, rural living just makes way more sense — or does it?

Lauren and Nate decided to relocate their little family from the hustle and bustle of California to the quiet countryside in Arizona. The decision wasn’t something that just happened on a whim either since Nate grew up on a hobby farm in Wisconsin and wants to treat his family to the farm life.

Viewers will get to see all the highs and lows of the Webnar family in a six-episode pilot season, which will also shed light on living with achondroplasia dwarfism.

In fact, one of the biggest issues facing Lauren and Nate is their journey to conceive. Due to a genetic condition related to their dwarfism, getting pregnant can present some complications.

The scariest for the Webnar family is double-dominant syndrome, which has led to two of the couple’s previous babies passing away not long after birth.

However, Lauren and Nate are continuing to pursue their dreams of giving Juniper a brother or sister.

Throughout the first season of Little Life on the Prairie, viewers will get to see the Webnars struggle to set up their farm from the beginning.

They will also embark on an IVF journey as they try to get pregnant again despite the potential obstacles and heartbreak.

Will Lauren and Nate be able to get a working farm started and grow their family? We’ll just have to tune in and see!

Little Life on the Prairie premieres on August 20 at 10/9c on TLC.