Lisa Vanderpump under fire following Erika Jayne ‘tucking’ comment on RHOBH

By
22nd May 2019 12:55 PM ET
Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Lisa Vanderpump is under scrutiny after she made a remark on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump is coming under fire for a comment she made on last night’s episode of  The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star has been known as an ally for the LGBT community, and now, there is some concern that may not be the case.

During the segment where Lisa Vanderpump was taking a lie detector test regarding “puppy gate,” she made a comment while in the confessional. It wasn’t taken lightly and now, social media users are slamming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

What did Lisa Vanderpump say?

While in the confessional following the scenes where she was strapped to the lie detector machine, Lisa Vanderpump joked about being asked whether or not Erika Jayne tucks. Of course, that was a dig at her co-star and it did not go over well when it aired.

Who has responded?

Lisa Rinna called out her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star on Twitter for her comments about Erika Jayne. Also, Candis Cayne, who is a well-known transgender star, and a friend of Caitlyn Jenner, spoke out about the comment. She went on to say that just because Lisa Vanderpump is an ally doesn’t excuse the comment she made on the show.

Lisa Vanderpump’s comment caused a lot of drama and it is building as the show is seen. It aired last night and more and more fans and viewers are commenting about what Lisa said about Erika Jayne.

At this point, Lisa Vanderpump has not commented about the controversy stirred up by her comment last night on the show. It appears to be a divisive subject as hardcore LVP fans are saying it wasn’t a dig at anyone but Erika Jayne and several have referred to her own remarks when she tells people to “suck my d*ck.”

It seems viewers are quite divided over whether Lisa Vanderpump was in the wrong or if the comment was acceptable.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

