Lisa Vanderpump under fire following Erika Jayne ‘tucking’ comment on RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump is coming under fire for a comment she made on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star has been known as an ally for the LGBT community, and now, there is some concern that may not be the case.

During the segment where Lisa Vanderpump was taking a lie detector test regarding “puppy gate,” she made a comment while in the confessional. It wasn’t taken lightly and now, social media users are slamming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

What did Lisa Vanderpump say?

While in the confessional following the scenes where she was strapped to the lie detector machine, Lisa Vanderpump joked about being asked whether or not Erika Jayne tucks. Of course, that was a dig at her co-star and it did not go over well when it aired.

Oof. Making transphobic jokes is soooo not cool, even if you are someone who does a lot for the LGBTQ+ community. Know better. Be better. #RHOBH — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) May 22, 2019

Who has responded?

Lisa Rinna called out her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star on Twitter for her comments about Erika Jayne. Also, Candis Cayne, who is a well-known transgender star, and a friend of Caitlyn Jenner, spoke out about the comment. She went on to say that just because Lisa Vanderpump is an ally doesn’t excuse the comment she made on the show.

Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LBGTQ — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) May 22, 2019

Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne “tucking” Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass

To make transphobic remarks. Do better pic.twitter.com/bkJoWxNkLO — Candis Cayne (@candiscayne) May 22, 2019

Lisa Vanderpump’s comment caused a lot of drama and it is building as the show is seen. It aired last night and more and more fans and viewers are commenting about what Lisa said about Erika Jayne.

At this point, Lisa Vanderpump has not commented about the controversy stirred up by her comment last night on the show. It appears to be a divisive subject as hardcore LVP fans are saying it wasn’t a dig at anyone but Erika Jayne and several have referred to her own remarks when she tells people to “suck my d*ck.”

I had the same reaction & I hear you. Then someone pointed me to multiple clips of EJ saying “suck my d!ck” & making a bunch of references like that. Now I see how LVP was playing on EJ’s own comments. She could’ve def been more sensitive but I don’t think LVP meant harm. — Penny Madashell — AKA Bot #1543C 🤖 (@rukiddingmelolz) May 22, 2019

It seems viewers are quite divided over whether Lisa Vanderpump was in the wrong or if the comment was acceptable.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.