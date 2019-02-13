Lisa Vanderpump struggles with brother’s suicide on RHOBH Season 9 premiere

Lisa Vanderpump deals with her brother’s death on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump had a tough 2018. Aside from all of the normal stress from her businesses and filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there was one tragedy that rocked her entire world.

There have been some rumblings that Lisa Vanderpump is done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Aside from personal tragedy, there was also plenty of backstabbing and friendships lost along the way.

What happened to Lisa Vanderpump last year?

Last spring, Lisa Vanderpump lost her brother to suicide. The two were incredibly close and the shock of what happened sent the reality star into a tailspin.

Vanderpump and her brother were the only siblings they had, and now that he is gone, she is learning to navigate the world without him.

She took five weeks away from work at her restaurants, and some of her reaction has already played out on Vanderpump Rules. Lisa and Mark Vanderpump were incredibly close, and the news of his suicide was too much to handle coupled with work.

Not only was she dealing with such personal tragedy, but there were other things happening in the background.

Filming for Vanderpump Rules was happening alongside filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As things came to a head, not every relationship survived.

What is next for Lisa Vanderpump?

Right now, nothing is set in stone as far as the future goes for Lisa Vanderpump. Her status with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remains unknown. She denies that she is done with the franchise but time will tell, especially when it comes to filming to the reunion in a few months.

Currently, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are not in a good spot. Their deterioration stems from Season 9 filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It is unclear if they will reconcile, but if their issue has to with Lisa’s brother’s death, it may not be reparable.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.